DirecTV Arbitration Bid In Robocall Suit 'Absurd,' Judge Says

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 6:38 PM EST) -- A West Virginia federal judge on Friday again denied DirecTV's bid to compel arbitration in a suit claiming the satellite TV provider violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act with robocalls to numbers on the National Do Not Call registry, stating the arbitration provision at issue is "overbroad" and "absurd." U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey blasted the idea that consumer Diana Mey's claims must be arbitrated due to an agreement she signed with AT&T Inc. in 2012, which DirecTV LLC argued was applicable to future TCPA claims after AT&T acquired it in 2015. "The [AT&T] arbitration provision is overbroad, absurd and unconscionable, and far exceeds anything...

