United Pilots Get Cert. In Wage Fight After 9th Circ. Revival

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 7:27 PM EST) -- A California magistrate judge Friday certified two classes of Golden State-based United Airlines pilots and flight attendants who allege the airline's on-call payroll calculations violate state minimum wage statutes, allowing the dispute to proceed on a class-wide basis after the Ninth Circuit recently revived the case. In a 13-page order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler found that the California-based workers' allegations that the airline's "line-pay value" calculations illegally borrow from flight times to cover on-call time are not too individualized to be resolved on a class-wide basis. "The plaintiffs here seek a single injunction or declaratory judgment barring United's continued payment of...

