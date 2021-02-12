Auto Accessory Co. Sued Over 'Sham' Deer Whistles

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 9:13 PM EST) -- A New York man filed a proposed class action in federal court Friday against an automotive accessory manufacturer, alleging the deer warning whistles it sells are a "sham" and don't actually prevent collisions with the large mammals. Hopkins Manufacturing Corp. markets its Bell deer warning devices for vehicles to "help reduce accidents" by "produc[ing] dual-pitch sounds to alert nearby animals," the complaint says. "Unfortunately for consumers, however, the devices are a sham," the suit alleges. Hopkins in 2015 acquired vehicle accessory company Bell, and its products, including the deer warning devices. Dover Plains resident Thomas Haass bought two whistles in 2016 and a...

