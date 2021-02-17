Jones Day Atty Threatened Paralegal With Toy Gun, Suit Says

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 3:15 PM EST) -- A Jones Day partner threatened a Haitian-born paralegal at the firm's Boston office with a wooden toy gun he kept in his desk after she filed internal discrimination claims, according to a lawsuit filed by the former employee alleging a pattern of harassment. Judy Thomas, who joined Jones Day as a paralegal in July 2016, said attorneys in the firm's tax and real estate group "constantly harassed and belittled" her when she complained about being given more work than the rest of the firm's largely white, female support staff, then had to work unpaid overtime to complete tasks. According to the...

