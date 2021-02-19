Uber Loses UK Challenge To Drivers' Worker Status

Law360, London (February 19, 2021, 10:06 AM GMT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Uber drivers are working for the ride-hailing company, making them entitled to minimum wage guarantees and other protections, a landmark decision that could have widespread ramifications for the gig economy. The Supreme Court has ruled that Uber drivers are workers rather than independent contractors because of the control the company has over them. (iStock) The highly anticipated decision found that Uber drivers are "workers" for the company for purposes of employment legislation, rather than independent contractors hired by passengers because of the amount of control the company has over them, including setting fares....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS