Real Estate Rumors: Caulder, Société Générale, Lennar

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 4:37 PM EST) -- Developer William Caulder has scaled back a proposed hotel project in Boston's North End, the Boston Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The developer had earlier proposed building a six-story hotel with 87,142 square feet of space at 42 Cross St., but is now seeking permission to build a five-story, 80,824-square-foot hotel, according to the report. New plans also call for two restaurants at the building, the journal reported. France-based investment bank Société Générale has loaned $165 million for a residential tower in downtown Philadelphia, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The loan to developer Post Brothers is for The Atlantic, which is...

