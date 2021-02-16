Citi Can't Recoup $900M 'Mistake' Transfer To Revlon Lenders

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 12:24 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge ruled Tuesday that Citibank NA cannot claw back $900 million it mistakenly wired to Revlon Inc. lenders last summer, rejecting the bank's legal quest to clean up what he called "one of the biggest blunders in banking history." U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said that New York law entitles Revlon lenders to keep $900 million that Citibank mistakenly wired to them in August. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) In a more than 100-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said that while Citibank alerted the lenders to its error within a day of the mistaken Aug. 11 transfers,...

