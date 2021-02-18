Jurisdiction Can Be A Key Tool For BIPA Class Action Defense

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- Following the Illinois Supreme Court's seminal decision in Rosenbach v. Six Flags Entertainment Corp.[1] in early 2019, the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act has rapidly developed into a formidable class action battleground — with a tsunami of bet-the-company BIPA suits that has continued apace into 2021. While filings have continued to flood the courts, at the same time a number of defendant-friendly opinions have been issued on a range of key BIPA issues and defenses. Several of those decisions have helped define the contours of the personal jurisdiction defense, which has quickly emerged as a key tool for defending BIPA claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS