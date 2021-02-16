BNP Paribas Can't Shed Sudan Refugees' Sanctions Suit

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- French financial institution BNP Paribas SA can't shake a proposed class action accusing the bank of enabling the evasion of economic sanctions by Sudan's government, a federal judge in Manhattan determined Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Tuesday allowed 12 claims against BNP Paribas to survive the bank's dismissal bid, which includes six conspiracy claims and six aiding and abetting claims made in connection with allegations that the bank's work for Sudan allowed the regime to fund a "campaign of unspeakable atrocities against its own people." Judge Nathan also dismissed a trio of claims including negligence, outrageous conduct causing...

