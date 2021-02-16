Oilfield Co. Ex-CEO To Take Fraud Charges To Trial In October

Law360, New York (February 16, 2021, 4:54 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday set an October trial date for Jeffrey Hastings, the former SAExploration Holdings Inc. CEO accused of fraudulently boosting earnings at the Texas oilfield services company by $100 million and siphoning away some $5 million. Counsel for Hastings told U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods that the Alaska resident may put on a defense case during what could be a three-week trial starting Oct. 4 — but the defense also is waiting to see what charges may come in an expected superseding indictment from the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office. "Right now we don't have the charging...

