EPA Settles Lead Paint Claims With Home Renovation Show

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 5:47 PM EST) -- Home renovation TV show "Texas Flip N Move" and its production company have agreed to pay the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency $30,000 to settle claims that the show didn't follow EPA rules about mediating lead-based paint hazards, the agency announced Tuesday. Texas-based Flipnmove Productions and EQ Media Inc. violated the Toxic Substances Control Act by completing home renovations without being EPA-certified and failing to follow work practice standards during the renovations, including posting signs that clearly defined the work area and containing and storing construction waste before it was removed, according to the settlement. As part of the settlement, the companies...

