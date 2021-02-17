Defense Co. Founder Loses Appeal On Qatar Dispute

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 3:56 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel tossed a defense consultant's suit against the government of Qatar on Tuesday, finding that his claims were bound by a settlement agreement directing the dispute back to that country. The three-judge panel declined to hear oral arguments, affirming a California district court's decision in the case brought by Tarek A. Fouad, a co-founder of Digital Soula Systems. Tarek sued the company he helped found, as well as its former clients, the state of Qatar and its military, who Fouad says owed the company $4.4 million in unpaid invoices for a consultancy contract related to Qatar's acquisition of an...

