SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Fights Asner-Led Age Bias Claims

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 3:15 PM EST) -- The SAG-AFTRA health plan has asked a California federal judge to toss out a proposed class action led by actor Ed Asner that accuses it of discriminating against older members with a series of changes, arguing the moves affected members based on their retirement status, not age. In a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists health fund and its trustees said the lawsuit led by Asner, 91, was an attempt to dodge procedural requirements for age discrimination suits. The challenged changes were not targeted at plan members' age, the fund said. "Whether challenged under...

