GameStop Investor Sues 'Roaring Kitty' Over Market Frenzy

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 12:10 PM EST) -- Boston-area Reddit user and registered broker Keith Gill has been pulled into the maelstrom of litigation surrounding the recent GameStop stock-trading mania for allegedly "inciting the market frenzy" while posing online as an amateur. A GameStop options trader sued Gill, who posts on YouTube and Twitter under the moniker "Roaring Kitty" and on Reddit as "DeepF—ingValue," in Massachusetts federal court on Tuesday for using "multiple identities" to promote GameStop on social media and ultimately reap hefty profits. The suit also targets Gill's former employer, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., for having allegedly failed to catch and prevent his "continuing and highly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS