IHeartMedia Bolsters Ad Tech With $230M Deal

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 5:27 PM EST) -- The parent company for iHeartRadio, with help from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, said Wednesday that it inked a $230 million deal to snag audio technology business Triton Digital from E.W. Scripps. iHeartMedia Inc. said in a news release that the addition of the E.W. Scripps Co. subsidiary would allow it to deliver audio streams with advertisements already inserted. The deal comes as Scripps has gradually offloaded its audio businesses and expanded its broadcast television business. iHeartMedia Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman said in the statement that the purchase of Triton Digital cements the digital radio and podcast company's "position as...

