Ex-Wrestler Takes Microsoft Likeness Case To High Court

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 6:57 PM EST) -- A former NFL player and professional wrestler has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to revive his suit accusing Microsoft of taking his likeness without permission to create a fictional character for the company's Gears of War video game series. In the petition filed Friday and entered on the court's docket Tuesday, Lenwood Hamilton argued that the Third Circuit erred when it held that Microsoft had a First Amendment right to use his likeness "in an uncharacteristic way" to bring the Gears character Augustus "Cole Train" Cole to life. The circuit court backed Microsoft's summary judgment win over Hamilton's suit in September....

