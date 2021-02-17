Okla. Tribes Say Gambling Deal Suit Should Be Tossed

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 9:18 PM EST) -- The leaders of two Native American tribes located in Oklahoma have once again pressed a D.C. federal judge to toss a suit by four tribal nations that claim the tribes' gaming compacts with the state are illegal. United Keetoowah Band Chief Joe Bunch and Kialegee Mekko Brian Givens argued Tuesday that the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Citizen Potawatomi nations have no cause of action under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. Also, Bunch and Givens asserted, the plaintiff tribes can't sue them through the U.S. Supreme Court's Ex parte Young doctrine because they fail to allege any ongoing violations of IGRA sufficient...

