Goldman, JP Morgan Prevail Over Aluminum Antitrust Claims

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 9:14 PM EST) -- A New York federal court on Wednesday granted a win to big-name financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, over claims brought by aluminum buyers who accused the financial giants and metal warehouses of scheming to raise the price of the metal. JP Morgan and other financial giants on Wednesday won the dismissal of claims that they had manipulated a benchmark to raise the price of aluminum. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer said in Wednesday's opinion that the buyers failed to show they have antitrust standing regarding their claims that the financial institutions manipulated a major benchmark. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS