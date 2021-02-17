Evenflo Tries To Unbuckle Itself From Booster Seat MDL

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- Evenflo Co. Inc. told a Massachusetts federal judge Wednesday that a multidistrict deceptive marketing suit is seeking to penalize it for going the extra mile in developing a car seat safety test that parents now say gave them false trust in the company's children's booster seat. Evenflo attorney Lawrence G. Scarborough of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP told U.S District Judge Denise J. Casper that its in-house side-impact testing exceeds federal requirements for car seats and shouldn't be held responsible for consumer complaints comparing it to federal auto testing standards. "This is a classic circumstance of a company going the extra...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS