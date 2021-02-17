DC Circ. Judge Chides Atty's Sarcasm In NLRB Dispute

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 2:28 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit judge chided an attorney defending the owner of a New York City concrete company who allegedly closed his truck repair shop to thwart union organizing for being "sarcastic" when answering his question about how the two businesses were connected in a Wednesday hearing. U.S. Circuit Judge Harry T. Edwards expressed his frustration at the lawyer — Aaron Tulencik of Mason Law Firm Co. LPA — while asking him about the arrangement of Christopher Trentini's Bronx businesses, RAV Truck & Trailer Repairs and Concrete Express of NY LLC. Last year, the National Labor Relations Board found that Trentini had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS