Japanese Co. Can't Appeal Jurisdiction Order In PFAS Case

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge on Wednesday shot down a Japanese company's bid to appeal a decision keeping it in a firefighter's suit alleging he was exposed to a group of toxic chemicals known as PFAS, saying the Sixth Circuit has already heard and decided on the exact issue of jurisdiction the company claims needs to be addressed. U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. denied Daikin Industries Ltd.'s motion for leave to appeal his August order denying Daikin and fellow defendant Archroma Management LLC's motion for reconsideration of their motions to dismiss, rejecting arguments that there is a split within the circuit...

