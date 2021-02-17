Airline Lobby, Mass. AG Trade Barbs In Sick Leave Case

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 8:45 PM EST) -- A lobbying organization for some of the country's biggest airlines and the Massachusetts attorney general on Tuesday filed dueling rejoinders in a case that seeks to exempt airlines from the state's strict mandate for sick time. The April 2018 lawsuit from Air Transport Association of America Inc., which is known as Airlines for America, claims the voter-approved 2014 Massachusetts Earned Sick Time Law requiring Massachusetts employers to give workers one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked violates the U.S. Constitution and several federal laws. The suit, filed against state Attorney General Maura Healey, alleges the law infringes on Congress' ability...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS