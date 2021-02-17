Texas Judge Sends NRA Suit Against Ad Agency To Mediation

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 8:06 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge Wednesday sent one of the suits filed by the bankrupt National Rifle Association against its former advertising agency to mediation while it faces an attempt by New York Attorney General Letitia James to dismiss the Chapter 11 case she calls a litigation tactic. U.S. District Judge A. Joe Fish ordered the NRA and Ackerman McQueen Inc. into mediation to attempt to work out a settlement of the NRA's false representation and copyright claims against the ad agency while its Texas bankruptcy filing is under challenge by James. The NRA and Ackerman had a nearly 40-year relationship that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS