Defunct Shipyard Trying To Avoid Asbestos Deal, Court Told

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 4:08 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania man seeking to enforce an asbestos settlement with Dravo Corp. said Thursday he didn't need a state court's approval to be paid, because a court order requiring the judge to sign off on payments came weeks after the deadline for the defunct shipyard to pay him. John R. Kane of Savinis Kane & Gallucci, representing plaintiff Paul Weakland, argued that Dravo had signed off on the confidential settlement amount in May and had paid off more than a dozen other plaintiffs with identical settlement language, but the company was insisting that a July order officially dissolving the company and...

