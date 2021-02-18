'Varsity Blues' Middleman Decries 'Catch-22' Prison Virus Rule

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 4:20 PM EST) -- Citing poor health and a "Catch-22"-like quarantine measure imposed in his Texas prison, a former tennis academy director asked Thursday to be released early from his three-month term in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal. Martin Fox has been in the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth since Jan. 8. When he was sentenced in November for his role as a middleman in the scheme, his attorneys ran through a litany of health problems including stomach pains, hernias, "out of control" diabetes, an inability to digest food and organ damage. While that was not enough to warrant avoiding prison in the opinion...

