Ill. Firm Sues Fellow Class Action Attys Over Recorded Call

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 6:49 PM EST) -- Chicago law firm Bock Hatch Lewis & Oppenheim LLC claims a competing class action firm surreptitiously recorded and transcribed a confidential telephone conference without the consent of call participants who were dispersed in three states that require two-party consent. The firm and attorney David M. Oppenheim filed suit in Illinois state court against the Chicago-area firm Anderson & Wanca Tuesday, claiming an attorney from that firm unlawfully recorded a private telephone call in violation of Illinois, Florida and California laws, which forbid the recording of those conversations without the consent of all parties. According to the complaint, Anderson & Wanca had filed a Telephone Consumer...

