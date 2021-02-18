8th Circ. Mulls Tribe Members' Options In Pipeline Fight

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 10:58 PM EST) -- An Eighth Circuit panel on Thursday questioned whether a group of Three Affiliated Tribes members could revive their proposed class action challenging a Marathon Petroleum Corp.-owned company's pipeline through their land, but also appeared skeptical that the federal government hadn't left the door open for them to pursue damages against the company. An attorney for JoAnn Chase and about four dozen other members of the Three Affiliated Tribes — also known as the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation — asked the court to overturn a North Dakota federal judge's ruling that the Bureau of Indian Affairs should resolve what to do...

