DOD Hit With Demand For Info On Rivada Spectrum Deal

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 8:10 PM EST) -- A government watchdog hit the U.S. Department of Defense with a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit on Thursday, asking a D.C. federal court to make the department turn over information regarding the Trump administration's reported effort to have the department lease its mid-band 5G spectrum to Rivada Networks. The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington claimed the agency unlawfully dodged its FOIA request that sought information that could shed more light on media reports stating former President Donald Trump's White House pressured the Defense Department to lease the spectrum to Rivada, which reportedly counted Trump-backers among its investors. CREW said...

