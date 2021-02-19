Ex-Assistant Accuses LA Immigration Firm Of Disability Bias

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 9:10 PM EST) -- A former Ronzio & Associates intake and legal assistant hit the Los Angeles-based immigration firm with a discrimination lawsuit in California state court Thursday, alleging the firm wrongfully fired her in retaliation for taking medical leave to undergo foot surgery. In a 31-page complaint, 46-year-old Susie Romo accuses her former employer and the firm's sole shareholder, Frank E. Ronzio, of discriminating against her age and disability, and shorting her pay throughout the 26 years she worked there as a legal assistant. "Defendants discriminated and retaliated against plaintiff because of her disabilities and/or age, denied plaintiff a good-faith interactive process, failed to...

