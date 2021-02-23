Time For Federal Action To Ban Noncompetes

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 4:37 PM EST) -- These could soon be very good days for employees. The Biden administration has pledged to do a pretty thorough rewrite of the employment laws, tilting the playing field back in the direction of workers. The White House's proposals range from raising the minimum wage to a hefty $15 per hour to buttressing protections for organized labor. Yes, things are definitely looking up for people who still have jobs. But for tens of millions of workers whose employment the pandemic has mercifully spared, the risk of looking for new work could outweigh any potential benefit in wages, working conditions or opportunity. Employees...

