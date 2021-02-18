Exotic Dancers Look To DQ Atty For 'Disturbing Conduct'

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 9:19 PM EST) -- A strip club's attorney should be disqualified for "disturbing conduct" that included sending opposing counsel an email calling the unpaid wages case "nothing more than a criminal shakedown," a conditional class of exotic dancers told a Nebraska federal court Thursday. In a motion to disqualify Club Omaha's counsel, the dancers said the attorney sent an email containing "threats and accusations" Wednesday, the latest combative behavior in the conditionally certified Fair Labor Standards Act collective action. The counsel's "email shows an utter disregard for professional standards of conduct, the integrity of the legal profession and the seriousness of this legal proceeding," the...

