Ex-NFL Player Can't Have Jury Trial In ERISA Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 8:59 PM EST) -- A former Kansas City Chiefs player can't try his suit accusing a National Football League retirement plan of wrongly withholding benefits before a jury because his claims under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act are equitable in nature, a Texas federal judge found Thursday. Michael Cloud, who was drafted in the second round of the 1999 draft by the Chiefs and spent seven seasons in the NFL, accuses the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan of refusing to place him in the correct "Active Football" benefits tier based on on-the-job bodily and neurological injuries. Cloud had contended that he should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS