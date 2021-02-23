Compliance Lessons From Toyota's Clean Air Act Settlement

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- On Jan. 14, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $180 million settlement with Toyota Motor Corp. and related entities.[1] On the same day, the DOJ filed a proposed consent decree in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York that, if judicially approved, will resolve a decade of Clean Air Act violations stemming from Toyota's failure to report emission-related defects.[2] As part of the settlement, Toyota admitted that, between approximately 2005 and 2015, it routinely filed late emission defect reports "and, in many cases, failed to file such reports at all."[3]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS