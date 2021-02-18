3 NY Attys Accused Of Teaching Asylum-Seekers To Lie

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 6:13 PM EST) -- Three New York City lawyers were among nine people the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office charged Thursday with scheming to coach asylum-seekers, chiefly Russians, how to lie to convince U.S. immigration authorities that they faced persecution overseas. The feds said in a statement that two attorneys from the Brooklyn-based Law Office of Ilona Dzhamgarova & Associates PC, Ilona Dzhamgarova and her spouse Arthur Arcadian, were arrested in Florida, while an immigration lawyer from Staten Island, Julia Greenberg, was arrested in Colorado. "These defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive asylum officers … through carefully scripted lies, trading on deeply held concerns for...

