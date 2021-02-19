Huawei CFO Loses Bid For HSBC Records In Extradition Fight

Law360, London (February 19, 2021, 2:43 PM GMT) -- A London court rejected an application on Friday by Huawei's chief financial officer to force HSBC to hand over records to assist her attempt to escape prosecution in the U.S. over allegations that she misled the bank into processing transactions that violated sanctions against Iran. Meng Wanzhou, who is fighting extradition from Canada to the U.S. on fraud charges, has asked the High Court to permit her to inspect information kept on HSBC's books under a 1879 law that allows a judge to order the inspection of bank documents such as ledgers, cashbooks and accounts. Judge Michael Fordham refused the application...

