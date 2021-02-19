Shutterfly Reaches Deal To End Facial Scan Privacy Claims

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- Illinois residents have reached a settlement in principle to resolve their claims that photo-sharing service Shutterfly stored their biometric data from its facial-recognition technology without their consent, they told a federal court Thursday. In a report to the court, named plaintiffs Vernita Miracle-Pond and Samantha Paraf said the parties agreed to remand the case to Cook County Circuit Court, where the suit was initially filed in June 2019, to pursue approval of the deal. The parties said they reached an agreement after private mediation, but details of the settlement were not available Friday. They alleged in their lawsuit that Shutterfly uses its...

