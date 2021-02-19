Cost Of Limiting Telecom Imports To Be Steep, Feds Say

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 4:02 PM EST) -- A U.S. Department of Commerce report concluded that its recently unveiled rule barring U.S. companies from buying communications infrastructure products and services from six nations deemed national security threats could have an annual cost of up to $20 billion and affect up to 4.5 million companies, the overwhelming majority of which are small businesses. In a report Wednesday, the department concluded that restricting U.S. companies from purchasing telecom products and services from China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela would have far-reaching effects in the industry. The report estimated that anywhere between 268,000 to 4,533,000 firms would be impacted by...

