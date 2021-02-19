Coachella Hotel Hits Back At Lender's Ch. 11 Trustee Motion

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- The bankrupt owner of an under-construction hotel in Coachella, Calif., told a judge on Thursday that a motion for the appointment of a Chapter 11 trustee made by its secured lenders was unwarranted because it has a plan to pay all creditors in full while completing the project. Glenroy Coachella LLC said in court filings that it filed its Chapter 11 case on Monday in order to stop secured lender Calmwater from conducting a foreclosure sale of its property in Coachella, upon which a hotel is slated to be built. The debtor said Calmwater's efforts to have a trustee appointed in...

