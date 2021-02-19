CNN Beats Devin Nunes' $435M Defamation Suit For Good

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Friday tossed a $435 million defamation suit from U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., claiming CNN falsely reported that he took a trip to "dig up dirt" on then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, finding Nunes never asked CNN to retract the article as required by California law. U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain found that California's retraction statute does apply in this case, because Nunes was elected in the Golden State and his alleged injury primarily happened there. From there, she rejected Nunes' argument that the retraction statute is procedural. In making the argument, he relied on...

