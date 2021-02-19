9th Circ. Says MoneyLion Arbitration Agreement Is Valid

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 10:11 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday affirmed a district court's ruling that a woman suing mobile banking company MoneyLion for being a "high-tech debt trap" must arbitrate her claims, finding that the arbitration agreement does not conflict with a California Supreme Court ruling. U.S. Circuit Judge Amul R. Thapar, writing for the panel, rejected Marggieh DiCarlo's argument that she could only secure public injunctive relief by acting as a private attorney general, which the arbitration agreement explicitly prohibited. The panel found that such relief is available in an individual lawsuit without a plaintiff acting as a private attorney general. "Public injunctive relief...

