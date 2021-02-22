Ex-NFL Players Can Move Forward In Painkiller Suit

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 1:41 PM EST) -- A group of former NFL players are moving ahead in their suit alleging the league forced them to take painkillers in order to keep playing, with a California federal judge finding that after two trips to the appeals court, it's time to bring out the evidence. U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Friday rejected the NFL's latest bid to throw out the suit led by 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl champions Richard Dent and Jim McMahon, saying whether the players' remaining negligence claim is preempted will depend on the evidence they put in front of the court. The current motion to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS