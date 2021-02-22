Boardwalk Investors Stress Conflicts In $1.5B Call-In Trial

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 10:35 PM EST) -- An attorney for a group of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP public investors caught in a $1.5 billion unit call-in hammered on alleged contract ambiguities and lawyer conflicts Monday during the first day of a Delaware Chancery Court trial seeking hundreds of millions in damages for class members. A.Thompson Bayliss of Abrams & Bayliss, counsel for the unitholder class, spent part of the first day of a four-day trial pressing Michael Rosenwasser, senior counsel at Baker Botts LLP, on Rosenwasser's role in drafting part of an allegedly ambiguous master limited partnership agreement prior to Boardwalk's initial public offering in 2005. In 2018,...

