Liberty Mutual Says Town's Lead Water Battle Not Covered

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- Liberty Mutual wants an Illinois state court to find it doesn't have to defend a northern Illinois city against a proposed federal class action alleging that local officials' neglect of an aging water system caused a lead pollution problem, arguing that the claims fall outside the policies issued to the city. LM Insurance Corp. said in a state court complaint Thursday that none of the policies it issued to the city of Sycamore requires it to defend or indemnify Sycamore against a proposed class action filed by residents of the city in Illinois federal court because the behavior the city is...

