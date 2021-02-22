Justices Won't Review Immigration Atty's $2.4M Judgment

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 6:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a New York immigration attorney's request to review a civil action that resulted in a $2.4 million judgment against him for facilitating investments without prior registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The justices' decision leaves in place a Ninth Circuit ruling in favor of the SEC, which had also charged Hui Feng with securities fraud for failing to disclose his interest in investment referrals to clients. An attorney for Feng said he was "disappointed" the court declined to take up his case. "The issues we raised regarding the SEC's position on the...

