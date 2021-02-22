Boeing Renews Bid To Dodge Part Of Toxic Cabin Air Suit

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 9:58 PM EST) -- Boeing has relaunched its bid to dodge part of a state court lawsuit that former flight attendants filed last year over the company's alleged failure to research and address a toxic cabin air issue it has known about for decades. The Boeing Co. argued on Feb. 16 that while the company intends to "defend and disprove" the merits of the claims from former flight attendants Cynthia Milton, Demitrios Mavrogiorgos-Spencer and Amanda Calvert, their fraud count isn't specific enough to proceed and their implied negligence count fails because it didn't have executive control over the plane that allegedly injured them in 2018....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS