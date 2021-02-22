Reps. Tell Streaming Cos. To Crack Down On Misinformation

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 6:45 PM EST) -- Two California Democrats who are members of the House's communications and technology subcommittee sent letters to some of the biggest TV streaming services on Monday, asking them to address the spread of misinformation on their services through the channels they host. Reps. Anna G. Eshoo and Jerry McNerney sent letters to AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, Roku, Hulu, Amazon, Apple and five other companies, saying they are "concerned" about how "misinformation, disinformation, conspiracy theories, and lies" are spreading to their TV streaming subscribers through their choice to carry channels like Newsmax, One America News Network, and Fox News. "Some purported news outlets have...

