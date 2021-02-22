Tribe Members' Ore. Highway Suit Too Late, Judge Says

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 7:54 PM EST) -- An Oregon federal judge has thrown out a challenge by tribal members and others against a completed highway widening project, agreeing with recommendations from a magistrate judge that the claims fail because the issues were not raised early enough. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez on Sunday largely agreed with the recommendations of a magistrate judge that claims by members of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation and the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, along with two nonprofit groups, should be dismissed. Those groups argued that the widening project completed in 2009 destroyed a rock cluster that held...

