PwC Whistleblower Testifies About Cozy Auditing Practices

Law360, San Francisco (February 22, 2021, 10:31 PM EST) -- An ex-PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP employee suing the global accounting firm for firing him after he purportedly blew the whistle on lax auditing practices told a California federal magistrate judge at the outset of a bench trial Monday that superiors tried to get him to go easier on audits to keep clients happy. During opening statements in a Zoom bench trial, counsel for ex-PwC employee Mauro Botta, said that when he began "to uncover inconvenient truths for PwC's clients," the Big Four auditing powerhouse tried to sweep those accounting issues under the rug and then retaliated against him after he filed a complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS