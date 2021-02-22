Insurer Says Construction Co. Owes Over $3.8M In Premiums

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 10:13 PM EST) -- A Great American Insurance Co. subsidiary sued a construction company on Monday, asking a New York federal court to hold that it has no duty to defend the company in a worker's injury suit involving an MTA construction project because the company failed to pay over $3.8 million in premiums. In the complaint, American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance Co. said it notified Empire Control Abatement Inc. earlier this month that the insured owed additional premiums, but it has not received any payments as of Monday. The insurer said it found out that Empire Control owed it over $3.8 million in additional...

