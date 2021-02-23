Sens. Mull Cyberattack Reporting Law At SolarWinds Hearing

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 10:34 PM EST) -- Bipartisan leaders of a powerful U.S. Senate committee appeared open on Tuesday to revisiting national legislation that would require cyberattack victims to report the episodes to authorities, in the wake of a sprawling cyberespionage campaign stemming from an attack on software provider SolarWinds Corp. During a hearing on the SolarWinds breach, which has led to hackers infiltrating the networks of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, other government agencies and an unknown number of private companies, the two ranking members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio, R-Fla., both said Congress should consider enacting some sort of notification requirement for cyberattack...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS